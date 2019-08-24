Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding as Share Value Declined; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Holding

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, up from 8,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98 million shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 18/04/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS FELL 5.2 PCT IN MARCH, LED BY NISSAN, FORD, FIAT CHRYSLER – ACEA; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 03/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IF RATE OF GROWTH OF MODEL 3 CONTINUES, “IT WILL EXCEED EVEN THAT OF FORD AND THE MODEL T”; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Acquisition of Eagle Ford Assets, Equity Raise and Debt Refinancing; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FIRST BATTERY-ELECTRIC VEHICLE FOR 2020; SIX BY 2022; 16/05/2018 – Ford Restarting F-150, Super Duty Production Ahead of Schedule after Fire at Magnesium Parts Supplier; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford, Still Cautious On US Autos – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Auto Stocks Breaking Down to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.57% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Limited owns 800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 6.31 million shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regal Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 54,937 shares. Diversified Trust holds 13,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6.08 million were reported by Citigroup. Andra Ap reported 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.03% or 26,035 shares in its portfolio. 1.40 million are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 1.55M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Ser accumulated 0.01% or 1,107 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,673 shares to 27,763 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 191,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AutoZone (AZO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has 500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Birinyi Associate has invested 0.46% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 387 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Massachusetts Services Ma has 232,923 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,764 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has 0.23% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 1,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 11,815 are held by Stifel Financial. 5,033 are held by Systematic Fincl Management Lp. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.1% or 1,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 655 shares or 0.1% of the stock.