Arete Wealth Advisors Cut By $372,522 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 17.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 12,170 shares with $1.72 million value, down from 14,812 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $124.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 4.35M shares traded or 19.67% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. See Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 High-Risk Stocks to Buy for Massive Rewards – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ship Finance International Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:SFL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFL – Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 238,161 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,199 shares to 3,812 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) stake by 188,837 shares and now owns 546,753 shares. Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Com reported 3,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 35,067 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 92,631 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 347,668 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Company reported 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington-based Garland Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Coastline Trust Company invested in 7,168 shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,668 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 10,743 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 12,170 shares. First Financial In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 519,385 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 41,421 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 173,118 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.06 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.