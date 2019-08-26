Arete Wealth Advisors Boosted Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $473,573; As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 22,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner (BWA) by 89.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 468,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 53,580 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 522,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.42M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 123,564 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 454,697 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated owns 388,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Raymond James & Assoc holds 237,126 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 19,977 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 301,121 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 302,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co has 0.32% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,670 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 66,147 shares. 40,407 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 14,545 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 15,872 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $71.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 68,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60 million for 8.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2.77% or 107,107 shares. 42,465 are held by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Natixis has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 688,777 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6.98M shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt holds 0.75% or 105,540 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.52 million shares. New York-based Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 4,070 shares. Covington owns 178,355 shares. Orrstown Services stated it has 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,360 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability. Td Cap Lc owns 210 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,750 are held by Stone Run Limited Liability Company.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares to 2,919 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Mun Bd Fd (DSM) by 333,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,444 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).