Ares Management Upped Its Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding by $1.48 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 60,785 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 12,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 103,191 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 115,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 972,625 shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.73% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 14,536 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Wells Fargo And Mn has 304,340 shares. Martin Tn invested in 1.72% or 40,428 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 6.39% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 230,832 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 5,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 21,192 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,515 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 36,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 1.46% or 585,213 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0% or 37,272 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23 million for 10.07 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 16,077 shares to 39,526 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust (IVV) by 114,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 209,532 shares to 70,437 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,057 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 296,029 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,012 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 36,872 shares. Eagle Glob Limited holds 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 13,260 shares. Advisory Rech has 81,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 34,919 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 52,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 166,991 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 106,797 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Citigroup stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 16,636 shares.

