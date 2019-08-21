Ares Management Upped Its Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by $37.75 Million as Shares Declined; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Centerstate Banks (CSFL) Stake by $3.41 Million; Share Value Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (CSFL) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 148,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 421,588 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 273,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Centerstate Banks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 49,077 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 8,862 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 119,166 shares to 171,012 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 18,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,169 shares, and cut its stake in First Choice Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 473,975 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.1% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.15M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Affinity Advisors Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 15,737 shares. Phocas Corporation accumulated 591,862 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Principal Financial has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 73,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 304,684 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability holds 4.29% or 586,195 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 167,045 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sei Invs Com owns 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 92,324 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Co holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Fin Management LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 7,288 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Citigroup holds 30,154 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Comerica National Bank stated it has 57,677 shares. 61,387 are owned by Susquehanna International Llp. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 978,140 shares. Tcw Gru holds 65,319 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 68,311 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 297,760 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rothschild And Commerce Asset Management Us holds 0.17% or 532,532 shares in its portfolio.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 572,361 shares to 263,382 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 6.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.41 million shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).