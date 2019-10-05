Ares Management Trimmed Its Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) as Share Value Declined; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lifted Parker (PH) Holding by $29.62 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 108.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 174,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 335,164 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.98M, up from 160,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 698,384 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 869,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 298,503 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.39M for 8.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 935,862 shares to 105,566 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,957 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.