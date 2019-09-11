Ares Management Trimmed Holding in Penantpark Invt (PNNT) by $5.68 Million as Stock Price Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Northstar Group Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 46,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 11.56 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 947,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 366,239 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.26M for 8.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 205,954 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Zacks Management owns 11,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,085 were reported by Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Webster Bank N A has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Inc owns 15,006 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Winch Advisory Limited Com invested in 0% or 775 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 44,703 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 3,315 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 725,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 92,211 shares.

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Stocks Under $10 Offering Solid Dividends Up to 10% – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Receives â€œBBB+â€ Rating from Egan-Jones – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Still Coming In Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,011 shares to 5,064 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.47% or 97,022 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.08 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 40,038 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,923 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 1.71% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 123,690 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highland Ltd Liability holds 113,639 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,218 shares. 39 were accumulated by Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership. Ajo Lp holds 0.86% or 3.54M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.14% or 8,899 shares in its portfolio. 9,987 are held by Birinyi Assoc. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 472,624 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 52,479 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings.