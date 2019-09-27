Ares Management Trimmed By $2.30 Million Its Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shorts Up By 14.15%

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) had an increase of 14.15% in short interest. SYBT’s SI was 495,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.15% from 433,900 shares previously. With 40,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s short sellers to cover SYBT’s short positions. The SI to Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 28,094 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc decreased Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 79.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 209,134 shares as Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The Ares Management Llc holds 54,248 shares with $627,000 value, down from 263,382 last quarter. Penantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $450.14M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 60,672 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $841.91 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 sales for $139,952 activity. 113 shares were bought by TASMAN NORMAN, worth $3,922 on Monday, July 22. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Heitzman Donna L bought $4,019. $3,107 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Priebe Stephen M. $1,546 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Brown J McCauley. Another trade for 90 shares valued at $3,127 was bought by Schutte John. 117 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,019 were bought by Bickel Paul J III. Shares for $2,143 were bought by Herde Carl G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 52,650 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 755 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 40,223 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 7,463 shares. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.39% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 7,672 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Ltd Liability owns 902,456 shares. D E Shaw And owns 31,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 34,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 915,949 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 21,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects owns 7,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 32,190 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 750 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 13,064 shares. Asset stated it has 289,537 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Moreover, Ancora Lc has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 50,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 157,156 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. 107,415 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.02% or 363,616 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 94,664 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 226,011 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $898,547 activity. The insider PENN ARTHUR H bought $92,523. KATZ SAMUEL L had bought 25,000 shares worth $285,408. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of stock.