Ares Management Trimmed Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stake by $1.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bp Plc Lifted Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $2.15 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 3.32M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript)

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 869,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 188,256 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33M for 8.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.18% or 25,000 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.37% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Qs Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 16,703 shares. Bokf Na holds 73,956 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers invested in 469,808 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 61,718 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 5,795 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 37,091 shares. Bandera Prtn Llc has invested 1.97% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 61,549 are owned by Trexquant Investment L P. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 46,500 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 341 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 12,557 are held by Synovus Financial Corp.

