Ares Management Stake in Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Has Cut by $4.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 200,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 238,928 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 439,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 197,066 shares traded or 147.48% up from the average. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. On Friday, March 1 GROSS MICHAEL S bought $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 7,777 shares.

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.59M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares.

