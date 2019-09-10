Ares Management Raised Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding; Bessemer Group Lifted Its Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) Holding by $1.10 Million; Stock Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 2.43 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 17/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Sears and Clear Channel; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Regained NYSE Compliance Upon Filing of Form 10-Q on May 22; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 86,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 145,044 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 815,334 shares to 66,975 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,555 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Comments on Benefits From Recent Capital Markets Activities and Provides Guidance for the Second Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CFO Brian Coleman To Present At The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 59,055 shares. Moreover, Aegon Usa Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 28,100 shares. Canyon Advsr Ltd has 1.78 million shares. American Group Inc holds 0% or 24,292 shares in its portfolio. Abrams Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 3.35 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 10,654 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 117,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com holds 1.10M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 224,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. Shares for $463,360 were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W on Friday, August 16. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC also sold $6.07 million worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Tuesday, May 14. WELLS SCOTT bought 15,000 shares worth $35,442. MORELAND W BENJAMIN bought $913,680 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Co holds 325,615 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 42,322 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd has 83,100 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 33,012 shares. First Trust L P, Illinois-based fund reported 107,580 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Dupont Management holds 0.03% or 54,910 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 85,400 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Tci Wealth Inc reported 97 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).