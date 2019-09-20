Ares Management Position in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Lifted as Valuation Declined; As Fabrinet (FN) Stock Price Declined, Credit Agricole S A Lowered Holding

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 18,576 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 49,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 79,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 81,865 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Form Joint Venture – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. For: Sep 13 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 12,083 shares. 81,147 were accumulated by Advisory Research Inc. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Millennium Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Eagle Glob Limited holds 0.01% or 13,260 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 37,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Bulldog Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 52,500 shares. 577,947 were reported by Ares Limited Company. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich has 0.35% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 34,919 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 0% or 101,168 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 137,498 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $25.87 million for 18.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.03M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 95,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 133,141 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 15,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 410,788 shares. Cibc Ww Inc stated it has 32,160 shares. Horizon Invest Service Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 21,781 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 23,575 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 7,070 shares. Gam Ag reported 15,207 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 28,765 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Meeder Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 19,650 shares to 34,999 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).