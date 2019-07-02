Ares Management Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Kirby (KEX) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Lowered Its Holding by $375,000

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 369,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,969 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 649,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 72,223 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 386,699 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.38M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,421 are held by Sigma Planning. Muzinich Inc holds 794,771 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.45M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,894 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 506,538 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 35,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 37,076 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 29,133 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 46,743 shares. Evanson Asset has invested 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Confluence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 684,705 shares. D E Shaw And Com, a New York-based fund reported 308,357 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,928 shares to 52,537 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Intl Sel Div Etf (IDV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. Miller Monte J sold 6,000 shares worth $446,100. Husted Amy D. sold $349,616 worth of stock. Grzebinski David W also sold $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares. O’Neil Christian G. also sold $348,438 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Friday, February 1.