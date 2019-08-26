Ares Management Lifted Its Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding; Visa (V) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $30.99 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 927,268 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 15/03/2018 – From Clear Channel to IHeartMedia to Bankruptcy: Timeline; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.82. About 1.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsrs Limited Company Dba Holt Prtn LP owns 2,852 shares. Villere St Denis J Company Ltd Company holds 5.19% or 506,702 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 75 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 8.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.42% or 21,099 shares in its portfolio. Dudley And Shanley has 25,599 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 37,911 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Graham Cap Mngmt LP has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability reported 2,043 shares. Smithfield Communications invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ironwood Financial accumulated 335 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (Put) (NYSE:AMG) by 511,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $86.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 69,690 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 90,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 108 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Morgan Stanley holds 51,751 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 1.45 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 53,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zazove Associates Lc invested in 0.23% or 451,871 shares. Angelo Gordon & Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Canyon Limited Liability Company owns 1.78 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 2,700 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. Another trade for 400,000 shares valued at $913,680 was bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN. COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought 20,000 shares worth $48,852. The insider WELLS SCOTT bought 15,000 shares worth $35,442. 1.20M shares valued at $6.07 million were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC on Tuesday, May 14.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 138,388 shares to 46,381 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 947,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

