Ares Management Lifted Holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) as Shares Declined; As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $554,004

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 2.37 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Clear Channel Outdoor Rtgs On CreditWatch Developng; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q REV. $729.1M, EST. $719.0M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 8,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 7,251 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 15,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was bought by Dillon Kenneth. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.78M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. $35,442 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was bought by WELLS SCOTT on Wednesday, August 14. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC had sold 1.20 million shares worth $6.07 million on Tuesday, May 14. On Tuesday, August 13 COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought $57,563 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 25,000 shares. MORELAND W BENJAMIN also bought $913,680 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.