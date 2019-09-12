Ares Management Increases Stake in Whitehorse Fin (WHF); Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 8,768 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 16,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 53,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 2.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 592,726 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc owns 3,934 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 20,101 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 3.35M shares stake. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hgk Asset holds 1.37% or 64,930 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,582 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clear Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livingston Gp Asset Management Comm (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altfest L J And owns 17,026 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited has 1.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 147,326 shares. Moreover, City Holdings Company has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,191 shares. Holderness Investments owns 22,166 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 34,300 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 37,268 shares to 5,512 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,532 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 1,330 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,012 shares. 100 are owned by Bank Of America Corp De. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 106,797 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 101,168 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich & owns 123,057 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ares Management Ltd Liability owns 577,947 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 43,775 shares. Advisory reported 81,147 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.