Ares Management Increases Holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC); C-V Starr & Co Trust Raised Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding by $1.20 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 78,764 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 235,629 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Management holds 3.2% or 44,646 shares in its portfolio. Notis invested 0.47% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management stated it has 12,221 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The California-based Violich Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 8,064 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs reported 66,690 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc reported 18,311 shares stake. Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 2.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fayez Sarofim holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,953 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc owns 282,703 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 7,655 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Management holds 654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cv Starr And reported 195,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,524 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 10,923 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 169,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Jennison Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 529,025 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has 383,990 shares. Ellington has invested 0.24% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Highland Management LP has 0.08% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 297,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Frontier Capital Com Lc invested in 707,858 shares. 695 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).