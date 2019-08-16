Ares Management Increased Its Holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by $747,880 as Market Valuation Declined; Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Position Has Increased by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 2052.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 87,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 91,383 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 4,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.20M shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 6.26 million shares traded or 94.50% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 09/04/2018 – Cristiana Boccassini, CCO of Publicis Italy, recognised in Ad Age’s Women To Watch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,545 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Anchor Capital has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 43,700 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 8,721 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 104,699 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP invested in 6,900 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 260,100 were reported by Real Est Management Ser Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 52,318 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 24,100 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 35,359 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 30,119 shares to 104,015 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 25,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,996 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.75M shares. Moreover, Abrams Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 3.35M shares. 604,789 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital has 15,000 shares. Angelo Gordon And Comm LP has invested 1.87% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ameritas Partners stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Tower Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 12,695 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 9,044 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 2,564 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.43% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 3.64 million shares or 0% of the stock.

