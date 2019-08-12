Ares Management Increased Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding by $747,880; Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 174,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 372,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.03 million, down from 546,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook, former employee alleges in report; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BACKGROUND INFO ON PUBLISHERS PREVIOUSLY TEST; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 22/05/2018 – U.S. officials warn Congress on election hacking threats; 02/05/2018 – Facebook hires advisers for civil rights audit; 02/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 5.52 million shares traded or 88.10% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 419,617 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 2,564 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,740 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,100 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. Angelo Gordon And Limited Partnership holds 3.73M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 7,034 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 617,982 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 53,367 shares or 0% of the stock. 451,871 are owned by Zazove Assocs Lc. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 13,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 80,104 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 69,690 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,369 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.14 million shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 780,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,039 shares, and cut its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2024 by Its Subsidiary Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB | NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley Discusses Convertible Debenture; Dilution Unlikely – Midas Letter” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Airports Wins a New 5-Year Contract with Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Provide State of the Art Advertising Network – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 70,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 143,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.