Ares Management Increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Position by $37.75 Million; Stock Value Rose; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Stake

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 340,699 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 25,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,296 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 41,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 476,491 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

