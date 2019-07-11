Ares Management Holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Has Increased by $37.75 Million as Stock Rose; Agf Investments America Has Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $574,926

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 42,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $374.8. About 409,290 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 289,472 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) by 450,001 shares to 63,881 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,555 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare: Behavioral Health Centers Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Is Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 274,772 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). South Dakota Inv Council has 10,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 1.44 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 44 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 48,392 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 20,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 85 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 586,246 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Llc has 5,052 shares. 120 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 8,750 shares stake. Us Bank De reported 5,988 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 4,806 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) Earnings Grew 7.6%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – yahoo.com” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares to 57,998 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,103 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 29 shares. Korea Investment reported 150,345 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 20,157 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.11% or 34,042 shares. Woodstock stated it has 1.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 823 shares. Glenmede Na reported 10,691 shares stake. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 168 shares. Park Avenue owns 2,886 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca owns 2,296 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,720 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 45,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Tealwood Asset has 0.56% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,858 shares.