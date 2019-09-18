Ares Management Has Upped Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stake by $1.48 Million as Stock Declined; As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Position by $3.50 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 81,655 shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 109,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 7.83M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.44 million, down from 7.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 1.91 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 81,147 are owned by Advisory. Ares Ltd Liability invested in 577,947 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 1,330 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc accumulated 0.23% or 52,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 1,800 were reported by Citigroup. Legal General Gp Plc reported 106,797 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 16,636 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 101,168 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich & Com invested in 123,057 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 135,834 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 13,260 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,057 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 203,058 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il accumulated 0.1% or 90,902 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,385 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 67,982 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 656,490 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 73,123 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management accumulated 32,593 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 184,646 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Lc has 0.19% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 823 shares. Parkside Financial Bank invested in 0% or 153 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 14,785 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.31 million for 5.43 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M.