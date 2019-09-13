Ares Management Has Trimmed Position in Penantpark Invt (PNNT) by $662,622; Affinity Investment Advisors Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Cut by $419,815 as Stock Value Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 110,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 294,820 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 91,088 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 98,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 7.01M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Lp accumulated 0.05% or 60,833 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 725,577 shares. D E Shaw And owns 187,968 shares. 2.11 million were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 911,169 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1.43M were accumulated by Kennedy Capital. Muzinich accumulated 1.25% or 955,428 shares. Signia Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 606,321 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 892,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 31,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 541,884 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 422,893 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 147,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 43,411 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $502,252 activity.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Don’t Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Investment Corp (PNNT) CEO Arthur Penn on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Investment (PNNT) CEO Art Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Investment (PNNT) CEO Art Penn on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 11/22/2016: BDGE,ORIT,PNNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2016.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump meets with refining CEOs to seek biofuels concessions – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 16,273 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mai reported 0.3% stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 14,737 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strs Ohio has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 818,631 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invesco holds 6.71 million shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Co reported 2.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based Meyer Handelman Comm has invested 0.97% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,487 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 208,051 shares. Kistler has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated holds 0.28% or 103,619 shares. 26,651 were reported by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation.