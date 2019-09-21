Ares Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $3.56 Million; Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Vicor (VICR) Holding by $620,000 as Shares Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 330,523 shares traded or 100.67% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 202,054 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00M for 51.85 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

