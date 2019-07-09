Ares Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by $5.85 Million; Benin Management Has Increased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 450,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, down from 513,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Triplepoint Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 117,455 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has risen 8.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Financial Bank Pa has 108,735 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 11,676 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 8,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 1.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,474 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,340 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.82% or 4.86 million shares in its portfolio. 134,798 are owned by Motco. Nottingham Advisors holds 3,512 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Midwest Bank Trust Division stated it has 1.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dodge & Cox holds 123,711 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barnett & holds 0.12% or 2,711 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,342 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Incorporated owns 6,876 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

