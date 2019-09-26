Ares Management Has Trimmed Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake as Share Price Declined; A T & T (T) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 12,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 53,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 204,102 shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

