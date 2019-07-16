Ares Management Has Lowered Thl Credit (TCRD) Position by $3.22 Million; Valuation Declined; Arlington Value Capital Maintains Position in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO)

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Thl Credit Inc (TCRD) by 93.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 536,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,703 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 573,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Thl Credit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 56,342 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 06/03/2018 THL Credit: Net Assets Value $10.51 Per Share at Dec. 31; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 107,184 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 3.40 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 433,269 shares. 5,149 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 4,877 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,006 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 24,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 70,184 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.16% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Driehaus Capital Limited Company reported 0.23% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 4.69 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 15,186 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 89,085 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 89,133 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

Analysts await THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TCRD’s profit will be $7.31M for 7.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by THL Credit, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr also bought $9,648 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 103,401 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has 17,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 33,000 shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 961,257 shares. Ajo Lp reported 355,892 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Fiera Cap Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company invested in 28,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 24,200 shares. Ares Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 36,703 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 19,775 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp stated it has 48,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.12% or 2.78 million shares.