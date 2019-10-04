Ares Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Penantpark Invt (PNNT) by $662,622; Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Position by $445,170

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 9,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.2. About 695,213 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 110,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 66,335 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Incorporated holds 11,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP invested 0.05% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 83,059 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Cambridge Invest Research holds 0% or 12,171 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 113,390 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 129,216 shares. Greenwich Investment Mngmt holds 3.15% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 511,459 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prns Lc holds 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) or 31,400 shares. Muzinich & has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 111,322 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 39,422 shares.

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Investment: A 5.50% Baby Bond IPO Offering Too Low Return – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Should You Buy This 10.3%-Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT For: Sep 24 – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Earnings: Debt to Equity Creeping Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2011.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $502,252 activity.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Calamos Limited Company reported 99,497 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 49,480 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cadence Fincl Bank Na owns 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,533 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust Com invested in 0.08% or 5,340 shares. Blackrock invested in 18.52M shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Asset Inc owns 5,718 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lipe Dalton has 14,566 shares. Grisanti Lc has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company owns 35,388 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.60 million for 19.35 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.