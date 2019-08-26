Ares Management Has Lowered Its Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stake by $6.87 Million; Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $744,560 as Market Value Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 572,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 263,382 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 835,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 81,482 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 34,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 43,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 660,936 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,500 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 34,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.