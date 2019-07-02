Ares Management Has Lowered Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Consolidated Investment Group Stake in Prologis (PLD) Cut by $710,000 as Stock Price Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.75 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 369,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,969 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 649,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 64,250 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.74M for 26.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 138,669 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 2.19M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 21,348 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc accumulated 40,921 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has 72,027 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 262,821 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 1.29% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.39% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 23,995 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 529 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 519,296 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.38M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.