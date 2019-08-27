Ares Management Has Lowered Its Capitala Fin (CPTA) Position; Clarivest Asset Management Increased Crocs (CROX) Holding

Ares Management Llc decreased Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) stake by 95.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 270,555 shares as Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA)’s stock 0.00%. The Ares Management Llc holds 13,672 shares with $109,000 value, down from 284,227 last quarter. Capitala Fin Corp now has $123.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 112,328 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Crocs Inc (CROX) stake by 42.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 61,808 shares as Crocs Inc (CROX)’s stock declined 18.39%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 208,747 shares with $5.38 million value, up from 146,939 last quarter. Crocs Inc now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 1.24 million shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) stake by 174,979 shares to 113,292 valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 25,461 shares and now owns 369,221 shares. Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) or 497,846 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 141,772 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 103,704 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 469 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 10,975 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 94,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Company holds 40 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 1,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 32,004 shares. 25,130 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 45,313 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Com reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 767,673 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage invested in 0.19% or 26,500 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crocs has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.20’s average target is 24.61% above currents $22.63 stock price. Crocs had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CROX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Monness. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CPTA shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 14 shares. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,672 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Punch And Invest Mgmt invested in 386,045 shares. Regent Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 79,816 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bb&T Secs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 40,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer And has 46,476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kemper owns 228,737 shares. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 140,945 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 0.02% or 13,513 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Hudock Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Ancora Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA).