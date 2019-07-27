Ares Management Has Lowered Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $2.85 Million as Valuation Declined; As Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) Market Value Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Holding by $19.60 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 699,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V Shs Euro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.49 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – ALSO INTENDS TO REPAY EUR 500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES DUE IN NOVEMBER 2018 AT MATURITY; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN DISCUSSED EPIPEN SUPPLY ISSUES IN STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Rev $11.75B-$13.25B; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS FDA CONFIRMS THAT EPIPEN REMAINS AVAILABLE

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 177,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has invested 0.05% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.12 million shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 162,310 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Llc has 147,385 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.61% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Profund Lc reported 0.02% stake. American Century holds 31,127 shares. 380,815 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sterling Mgmt Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 88,765 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 50,050 were reported by Riverhead Ltd Llc. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

