Ares Management Has Lifted Its Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stake by $747,880; Stock Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Position in Cme Group (CME) by $559,240 as Valuation Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 40.65 million shares traded or 1971.87% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 08/03/2018 – JCDECAUX COULD EYE CLEAR CHANNEL OR OUTFRONT ASSETS IN US: CFO; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 10,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.15M shares to 579,082 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 685,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,459 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 123,051 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 1.45M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Zazove Associate Ltd Com invested in 451,871 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,325 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Manufacturers Life Commerce The has 36,356 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 117,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Angelo Gordon Company Limited Partnership stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Moreover, Ares Mgmt Limited Com has 0.74% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.43% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 90,959 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date For 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Seamless Integration of Advertisers’ Preferred Data Sets for Customized Campaign Planning, Measurement & Optimization – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME’s 2019 organic revenue may decline – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.