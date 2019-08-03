Ares Management Has Lifted Its Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stake by $747,880; Ls Investment Advisors Stake in Nisource (NI) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 198.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 48,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 16,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 3.89M shares traded or 53.56% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 4.03M shares traded or 57.03% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Delay 10-K; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.35M were reported by Abrams Cap Management Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 604,789 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Taconic Cap Lp accumulated 52,117 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 90,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 11,636 shares. Voya Mngmt reported 16,451 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 49,696 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 3,136 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 123,051 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 24,731 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.07 million activity.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB | NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley Discusses Convertible Debenture; Dilution Unlikely – Midas Letter” on January 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iHeartMedia, Clear Channel Outdoor agree to split – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Clear Channel wins the City of Paris street furniture contract – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannaTech Conference Series: Cam Battley, CCO Aurora Cannabis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clear Channel Outdoor Pioneers Seamless Integration of Advertisers’ Preferred Data Sets for Customized Campaign Planning, Measurement & Optimization – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 60,300 shares to 26,486 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) by 450,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,881 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 40,193 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 182,600 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited has 323 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 110,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 54,721 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Amer Insur Tx invested in 0.25% or 164,780 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 1,074 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 648,200 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 192,865 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 1,940 shares to 39,023 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,963 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).