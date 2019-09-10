Ares Management Has Lifted Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Position by $747,880; Share Price Declined; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Position by $2.92 Million; Valuation Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 5.21M shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 15/03/2018 – From Clear Channel to IHeartMedia to Bankruptcy: Timeline; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Delay 10-K; 18/04/2018 – Nielsen Study Confirms Airport Advertising Drives Sales for National & Local Brands, Significantly Increasing Web and Foot Traffic and Spurring Consumers to Act

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $188.9. About 2.69M shares traded or 48.37% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 27.62 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd has 104,926 shares for 5.73% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 6,715 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tci Wealth invested in 0.05% or 637 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 9,788 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc accumulated 0.5% or 20,900 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 82,321 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,263 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,660 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,252 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 186,990 shares. Violich Cap has 44,788 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Colonial Advisors has 1.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 33,404 shares. Brookmont invested 2.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture and SAP Team to Create Recipe for Success, Helping Process Industry Companies Develop and Bring Products to Market More Quickly – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 2.75M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 51,751 shares. Zazove Associate Lc holds 451,871 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 53,367 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 382,008 shares. Taconic Advisors Lp stated it has 52,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 53,621 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 190,603 shares. Gabelli And Communication Inv Advisers has invested 0.02% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 28,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.11% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 327,431 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 108 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. 117,000 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “iHeartMedia posts second-quarter profit after emerging from bankruptcy – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 778,154 shares to 144,040 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 572,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,382 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).