Ares Management Has Lifted Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding by $747,880; Wedbush Securities Has Upped Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 40.65M shares traded or 1971.87% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 15/03/2018 – From Clear Channel to IHeartMedia to Bankruptcy: Timeline; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q International Revenues Rose 4.7; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,084 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares to 51,588 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2.98 million are held by D E Shaw And Com Incorporated. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 112,433 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reaves W H And has 0.6% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Central Natl Bank Tru Co reported 4,422 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.15M shares. 466,330 are owned by Ariel Investments Llc. Nwq Investment Limited Com invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 11,400 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 176,414 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 1.54M shares. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 3,114 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 62,595 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com holds 5,486 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Paloma Prns Management Co reported 94,114 shares. 13,552 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 419,617 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 190,603 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Natixis, France-based fund reported 39,390 shares. 53,367 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 108 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 154,330 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 1.10M shares.