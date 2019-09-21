Ares Management Has Increased Its Holding in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sanders Capital Has Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 116,198 shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 36.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60B, up from 35.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Comments On Recent Block Trade Transaction – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance -2.7% after placing investment in non-accrual – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Form Joint Venture – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr has 24,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Com has 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc reported 12,170 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 106,797 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 36,872 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 2 shares. 12,083 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 37,412 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd has 0.59% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 296,029 shares. Muzinich And Com owns 123,057 shares. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 52,500 shares.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares to 869,601 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 110,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.