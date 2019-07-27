Ares Management Has Increased Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Position by $37.75 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Cut Holding by $7.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 69,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,159 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 147,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 555,404 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,765 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp accumulated 0% or 9,936 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,788 shares. Community Retail Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 470 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 1.65% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 246,881 shares. Advsrs Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,706 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 6,891 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 3,889 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Invest stated it has 1.57% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Summit Asset Ltd has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 58,342 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 522,503 shares to 742,648 shares, valued at $31.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 89,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,436 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 112,136 shares to 51,887 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 493,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,187 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).