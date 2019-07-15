Ares Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by $4.27 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 854,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 103,294 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.)

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc analyzed 900 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831.34M, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 4.77 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018, Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2018: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, SPGI, BKCC, WHF – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Approaching Oversold Conditions, Driving 9% Yield With Upcoming Specials – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.39 million for 8.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index Hits 2nd-Lowest Reading Ever – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.58% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1.40M shares. 72,923 are held by First Hawaiian State Bank. Soros Fund Llc owns 0.51% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 518,462 shares. 28,528 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 2.79 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% or 5,450 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 10,628 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers reported 7,215 shares. Advent Cap De reported 9,500 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,540 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Motco reported 128,943 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 168,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 9,384 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).