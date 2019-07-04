Ares Management Has Decreased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $13.80 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 147,288 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 277,342 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.41M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich has invested 1.72% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Polaris Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 208,367 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 2.16M were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 245,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 843,032 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,673 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 494,121 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 22,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De reported 13,784 shares stake. Aperio Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 41,833 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

