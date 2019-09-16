Ares Management Has Decreased Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding by $3.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cornercap Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Fbl Finl Group Cl A (FFG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (FFG) by 78.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 15,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $986,000, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 21,599 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. It is up 3.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold FFG shares while 29 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.54 million shares or 21.96% more from 7.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 19,681 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 3,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 4,415 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). 733,760 are owned by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). 766 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. 34,428 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. M&T Bancshares reported 0% stake. Washington-based Parametric Port Associate has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,586 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). 11,818 are held by Aqr Limited Liability. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 9,695 shares to 41,790 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc Com by 13,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,860 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

