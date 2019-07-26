Ares Management Has Cut Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Position by $7.12 Million; Shares Rose; Total S A (TOT) Stock Value Declined While Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.88 Million

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 34,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,954 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 158,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 475,444 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 10,845 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has risen 1.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carl Icahn aims to replace Occidental Petroleum board members over Anadarko deal – Houston Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total: Financial Report – 1st half 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tellurian Stock Falls 13% on Downgrade: Here’s What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 90,174 shares to 154,492 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo And Mn has 16,320 shares. 19,800 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc. Advsr Asset Management has 0.08% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 311,057 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.26% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,660 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,434 shares. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 10,000 are held by Telemus Cap Llc. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,558 shares.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.60 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.