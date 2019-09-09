Ares Management Has Boosted Holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) as Share Value Declined; Selway Asset Management Lowered Holding in Nike Cl (NKE) by $2.14 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 1.06 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 22/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – QTRLY REVENUE $255.8 MLN, DOWN 1.7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Rev $729.1M; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.15M shares to 579,082 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,928 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought $57,563 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07M worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Tuesday, May 14. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $35,442 was bought by WELLS SCOTT.

