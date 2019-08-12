Ares Management Decreased Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) Holding by $5.85 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $342,300

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (TPVG) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 450,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, down from 513,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Triplepoint Venture Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 125,068 shares traded. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TPVG News: 02/05/2018 Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 02/05/2018 – TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GOT EXEMPTIVE ORDER FROM SEC ON MARCH 23; 02/05/2018 – SEC ORDER ALLOWS TPVG CO-INVESTMENT WITH TRIPLEPOINT CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: TRIPLEPOINT GOT SEC EXEMPTIVE ORDER ON MARCH 28

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 36.25M shares traded or 44.13% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty reported 8.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 58,638 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Lc has 69,905 shares. Architects holds 0.06% or 767 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 49,712 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 15,341 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 166,871 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va invested in 1.9% or 148,108 shares. Canandaigua National Bank stated it has 216,077 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 0.08% or 206,324 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 5,205 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 0.45% or 28,513 shares. Independent Invsts reported 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks holds 1.20 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited owns 100,558 shares.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares to 269,471 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,033 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).