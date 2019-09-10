Ares Management Decreased Position in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) by $7.12 Million; Hmi Capital Decreased Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) as Valuation Rose

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 34,245 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Morgan Stanley reported 157,689 shares stake. owns 1.24 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Co owns 11,973 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,701 shares. Hmi Ltd Liability accumulated 1.31M shares. Axa owns 200,148 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 135,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Ca holds 0.3% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp holds 121,435 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 5,899 shares. Montag A & stated it has 2,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Service Gp has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.15 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 24,407 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,391 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co holds 19,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 311,057 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 16,320 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co has 1,434 shares. Ares Mgmt Lc has 0.41% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 464,208 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 67,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 39,552 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 2,558 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 87,391 shares.