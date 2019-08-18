Ares Management Decreased Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $330,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Raised by $9.52 Million Its Stake

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 40,050 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 95,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2162.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 244,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 255,341 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 11,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 118,476 shares to 22,435 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,946 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

