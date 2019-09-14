Ares Management Decreased Penantpark Invt (PNNT) Stake by $662,622; Market Value Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 110,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Penantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 426,449 shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 2849.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 4.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.15M, up from 143,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 594,230 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $81.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co accumulated 29,178 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.14% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 147,293 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 37,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Aperio Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 70,792 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 285 shares. D E Shaw Company has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 162,041 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 32,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 127,430 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Hanseatic Management reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.06M shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 14,330 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comms firm 8×8 -9.3% with B. Riley skeptical into earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spearhead Group Inc. Joins 8×8 Channel Program as Master Agent to Deliver X Series Solutions to Mid-Market and Enterprise Businesses – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comms firm 8×8 -8.2% as losses widen on higher costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corp (PNNT) CEO Arthur Penn on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT) Chairman and CEO / Investment Arthur H Penn Bought $94,500 … – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PennantPark (PNNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07 million for 8.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.41% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Selway Asset Management stated it has 0.48% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). 24,700 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability holds 27,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 2.53M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Cubic Asset Lc stated it has 20,175 shares. Stephens Ar has 13,798 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 628,766 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 60,833 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 2.11M shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Mngmt has invested 0.1% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).