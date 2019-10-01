Ares Management Cut Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Position by $3.56 Million; Market Value Declined; As Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $382,144

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 11,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 121,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 133,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 630,333 shares traded or 249.22% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call May 9, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.39M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.