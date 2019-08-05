Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.68 N/A 0.27 108.33 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ares Management Corporation is $29.33, with potential upside of 2.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 0% respectively. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.