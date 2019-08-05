Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.68
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Puyi Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Ares Management Corporation is $29.33, with potential upside of 2.12%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 0% respectively. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Puyi Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.