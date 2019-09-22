Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.88 N/A 0.27 108.33 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ares Management Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 10.69% upside potential and an average price target of $32.5. On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 27.19% and its consensus price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PennantPark Investment Corporation seems more appealing than Ares Management Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.